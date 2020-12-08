Salary of the “heroes of Corona”: Applause is followed by less money – the economy

From their balconies, the Germans applauded caregivers, salesmen and others who could not withdraw to their home office in the spring. However, from a financial point of view, these efforts are unlikely to be useful: the study predicts that all these occupational groups will be well below the average wage in five years. According to the Bertelsmann Foundation, many women, especially single parents, generally lag behind in terms of income.

The “Wage Income Development 2025” study was conducted by Prognos AG on behalf of the foundation. The average gross annual earnings in the health and social sector will therefore be EUR 4 400 lower than the average income in all sectors, which is set at EUR 33 800.

Retail is even about 10,200 euros below the average. In industry, the situation is very different: according to the forecast, revenues in the chemical and automotive industries will increase by EUR 6,000 between 2017 and 2025 – two to three times more than in the health professions, social services and trade.

Wages are affected by various factors. Specialists with knowledge on request can negotiate higher salaries. In industry, there are many more workers in trade unions than in services.

The Bertelsmann study also cites productivity as an important factor: in healthcare or retail, productivity will grow only half as fast as in the manufacturing, chemical and electrical industries.

Digitization could help employees

The nurse simply cannot take care of more patients per hour without the quality suffering massively. However, with the machine, more cars can be built per worker.

In clinics and nursing homes, therefore, the digitization of processes and documentation offers “a lot of potential for increasing productivity,” the foundation emphasizes. In the end, employees would also benefit.

Without change, social inequalities will continue to increase. The most profitable in Germany could increase their annual earnings by 7,000 euros by 2025. Especially when they don’t have children. According to the study, only 300 euros remain for a fifth of low-income people.

There was even a risk of losses in terms of disposable income after tax and social security contributions. “Inflation absorbs wage increases,” says Torben Stühmeier of the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Single parents, a fifth of whom work in health care, are particularly severely affected. Two thirds of single mothers work part-time. Their disposable income will fall by an average of 0.1 percent per year.

In other respects, too, women are lagging behind: while men earned an average of € 37,500 gross in 2017, women earned only € 23,200. According to the study, this difference will increase by another 1,800 euros by 2025.