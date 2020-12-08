Shine simplifies entrepreneurship with its all-in-one business start-up offering

More than 2 in 3 French people find it difficult to start a business in France (Ifop). This can be remedied in particular by simplifying the process and making it more accessible thanks to digital technology.

What if, instead of just saving time and efficiency for seasoned entrepreneurs, Shine could do the same for entrepreneurs who are just starting out?

This is the goal of Shine Start, the one-stop shop created by Shine that allows entrepreneurs to easily build their business online regardless of their legal form: micro-business, SASU, SARL, EIRL, SAS, SCI, etc.

The spotlight on this innovative service that breathes a breath of fresh air into French entrepreneurship, to the delight of the project managers: let’s not forget that almost a third of French people want to build their business in the short or medium term Term!

How Shine puts its expertise at the service of future entrepreneurs

Shine was already a neobank and an administrative co-pilot supporting entrepreneurs on a daily basis. Their new offer now enables them to support future entrepreneurs in creating their structure.

Aspiring entrepreneurs no longer have to chain up physical meetings, juggle multiple interlocutors, and get lost amid the many documents and paper justifications required to set up a company incorporation file and complete the procedures. connected with.

Shine Start thus takes the form of an entirely new 100% online one-stop shop that is just as easy to use as the brand’s other services known for their user experience.

It really becomes possible to start a business easily, even with an administrative phobia.

A digital window from a single source to complete all processes quickly

In just a few minutes and a few clicks, the aspiring entrepreneur entrusts his documents to Shine, who takes care of all processes. Then everything goes very quickly, since the creation time of the articles of association is less than 24 hours and the capital payment is made in just 3 days.

Registration, opening a professional account and other additional procedures are also covered in these short periods of time.

Shine therefore provides a great service thanks to a single interlocutor, customized support and a real consideration of the needs of entrepreneurs in the creation.

You therefore only have to wait a short moment while everything necessary is managed by professionals.

From the self-employed to VSE, regardless of status or activity, Shine Start addresses one of the greatest expectations entrepreneurs have in mind: simplifying their administrative procedures when starting their business.

This first step in the business adventure is undoubtedly the most important. So it can only be an advantage to be taken from the hand in order to be able to continue quickly and, above all, calmly. That’s the whole point of this new offering from Shine.

