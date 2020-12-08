Japan relies on AI to find love for its citizens

In Japan, the authorities want to help citizens find love using artificial intelligence. As a last hope, this move aims to increase the birth rate in the Land of the Rising Sun, reports the Japan Times.

Very low birth rate, very high life expectancy

Japan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. As a reminder, this is the “ratio of the number of births during the year to the average total population for the year,” explains INSEE. It was just 1.36 for fewer than 865,000 births in 2019, an all-time high. Upstream, the country has one of the best life expectancies in the world and, as a result, an aging population, even breaking a record in this area with the highest rate of centenarians on the planet.

This, of course, has a decreasing effect on the population: while it reached 128 million inhabitants in 2017, the authorities expect it to decrease to 53 million inhabitants by the end. of the century. The latter are therefore faced with real headaches as they try to ensure that an ever smaller workforce can pay the ever increasing amount of various social benefits.

The high cost of living does not encourage the Japanese to have children because it is too difficult to endure financially. The country also has a very large number of individuals and a very compelling work culture. These are all factors that are helping to lower the country’s birth rate.

AI to find matches between citizens

To solve this main problem, the government decided to use artificial intelligence. While some of Japan’s 47 prefectures already offer dating services based on both human resources and AI, this new project will go further. The authorities plan to invest 2 billion yen (the equivalent of 19 million dollars).

Currently, the AI ​​relies on limited criteria like age and income to make connections between singles. However, with the government’s new plan, she will also take an interest in hobbies or their values ​​each individual to make sure they can get along. “In particular, we plan to offer grants to local communities who set up or start dating projects with AI,” a government official told AFP. “We hope that this support will help reverse the declining birth rate in the country,” he concluded.