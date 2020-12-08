Periscope lens in iPhones: we know the name of the supplier

Rumors of the periscope lens are gathering in future iPhones. After Ming Chi Kuo and then Digitimes, it is up to the very serious The Elec to “confirm” what looks less and less like a rumor … and more and more like a nice leak. According to The Elec, the Electro Mechanics Group (owned by Samsung) would therefore take care of the components (or some of the components) of the famous periscope optics. We can also assume that if a supplier is already named, it likely means that this technological novelty (in an iPhone) could land in the next iPhone lineup (iPhone 12s, iPhone 13?).

Remember that you can zoom up to 20x with periscope lenses (generally 5-10x for smartphones). With the iPhone, this technology is all the more expected as the zoom is undoubtedly one of the major weaknesses of the photo block of the iPhone 12/12 Pro.

