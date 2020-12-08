Denmark wants to stop oil and gas production in the North Sea by 2050

Over the years Denmark is clearly taking the lead in an increasingly green future. This small European country plans to stop producing oil and gas at sea by 2050. A strong signal to other European countries that hopefully could encourage them to follow the same direction.

Denmark has allowed oil production for 80 years

It is the Greenpeace association that reports that the Danish parliament has just voted to end oil and gas production in the North Sea by 2050. All permits for exploration, exploration and production will therefore be canceled in the coming years and the extraction work should therefore be completed within thirty years, the time it will take professionals to convert. It’s a strong and symbolic choice for the rest of Europe.

Greenpeace reminds that the extraction and extraction of oil in the Danish North Sea is a real disaster for the environment. Denmark has allowed the production of hydrocarbons for more than 80 years and oil has been produced in the Danish offshore waters of the North Sea after the first commercial discovery since 1972. There are a total of 55 platforms on 20 oil and gas fields. In addition, the French oil company Total is responsible for a large part of this production.

Denmark is the second largest oil producer in the European Union after the United Kingdom. After Brexit, the country will therefore be the largest producer. According to the association, Danish oil and gas production is expected to increase further in the next few years before declining around 2028. The country is therefore preparing to rise from the largest European oil producer. and thus a major polluter compared to that of an exemplary country in terms of ecological regulations.

Can the oil industry be replaced by the digital one?

Denmark can make this economic “sacrifice” because the country is rich. Denmark can afford to ditch oil and gas if the UK or US economies can’t. Oil production is too much of their income. In addition, Denmark plans to develop a very strong digital economy. Good news, especially as we know that the cloud would ultimately have little impact on the climate. In this context, Microsoft has just announced that it will build a huge data center in Denmark. What to fill in the void.

It is rare for countries to give up oil production entirely. We have to underline the power of the gesture despite the context described above. Although many countries have already committed to maximizing their use of renewable energy, completely stopping oil and gas production is still a very rare step. Denmark’s move will certainly increase the pressure on other countries to stop their fossil fuel production.