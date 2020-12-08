Apple Pay is (finally) available from ING

The arrival of Apple Pay at ING should be imminent, and for good reason: Apple’s payment service is actually enabled for online banking customers. In other words, it is now possible to register your ING bank card in the Wallet app and then pay with your smartphone via NFC terminals (or online on compatible merchant sites). As is often the case, it seems that the feature is deployed gradually and not all users are entitled to it at the same time. So be patient.

Like many other French banking organizations, ING’s Apple Pay arrived with many delays. The service has been announced for the first quarter of 2020, but ING at least has the excuse for the pandemic (even if it actually started in France in mid-March). After a pretty chaotic start, Apple Pay is now well established in France, and today few banks are incompatible with the Apple service.