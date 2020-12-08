Switching to electronic buses: a convinced driver consumes only half the economy

When Wolfgang Hackauf shuts down one of his electronic buses, he stays a little close at first. “Drivers are often nervous about the premiere drive,” explains the 59-year-old. This is often the first e-bus in the region. The public interest is great, the bus is crowded and the stress factor is high. In case of doubt, Hackauf wants to be able to help immediately if the door does not close immediately.

Since 2018, Hackauf has been sales manager in Germany for the Dutch electronic bus manufacturer Ebusco. He knows that if an e-bus is to obtain the approval of a transport company, the driver must sit behind it. Otherwise, the pilot project could fail quickly, he says. It is often an underestimated aspect of the transition to energy in local transport – it cannot succeed without employees.

Eye level communication

The sales manager therefore offers training for Ebusco buses about 20 times a year. Eye-level communication is important to him. “You train with people who drive buses for many decades,” he says. In particular, two things are not known to the electronic bus, explains Hackauf, who himself has a bus driver’s license.

Silence on one side. The e-bus is 17 decibels quieter. “You can hear the last row on the bus very clearly,” says Hackauf. Some drivers, but also passengers, would be shocked at first. Because he feels acceleration, but he misses a familiar sound.

And secondly, the sheer power of electronic buses. “A normal diesel bus offers 800 newton meters,” says Hackauf. The e-bus, on the other hand, runs at 3,000 to 11,000 newton meters and this torque is available directly at start-up. “If the driver accelerates, he will quickly knock down people on the bus.”

Buses only pay off if you drive economically

However, most drivers can quickly learn to use the electronic bus, says Hackauf. For many people, everything works well after only three hours. The electric bus has no gearbox and therefore runs smoother and with less vibration than diesel. It’s more of a slide. However, in order for the expensive purchase of electronic buses to pay off, drivers must not only drive safely, but also in an energy-saving way.

Wolfgang Hackauf explains the structure of the Ebusco bus to bus drivers during training. Photo: promo

Hackauf calculates that the electricity cost of an electronic bus is about half the fuel cost of a diesel bus – if the buses are driven properly.

Brake energy recovery is especially important for this. “If you take off the accelerator pedal, our bus immediately recovers very quickly,” explains Hackauf. And this increases the range and reduces energy consumption.

There are significant differences depending on the driver. At Munich MVG, some employees achieved a recovery rate of 40 percent. “These are values ​​we would not expect.” However, if you are not so convinced of electric propulsion, you can easily use twice the amount of energy in the same way.

BVG relies fully on electric drives

An efficient driving style will continue to gain in importance in the coming years. Because more and more transport companies want to completely convert their fleets to electric power. It should be completed at Berlin BVG by 2030. At the beginning of October, BVG completely switched to the famous line 200, which connects the zoo station with Alexanderplatz and is used by tourists as a cheap city tour, on electric power.

For the first time, BVG uses e-articulated buses. Buses are charged with a pantograph – the so-called pantograph – at both stops of the terminal after each ride. The model project is therefore also scientifically supported.

Drivers have a new show route well received. The futuristic cockpit, less noise and smoother operation have made e-articulated buses attractive, says project manager Peer Schminkel. Schminkel does not have to put the question of energy efficiency too high on anyone.

In 2018, the grand opening of the pantograph charging station attracted a large number of visitors to BVG. Photo: Christophe Gateau / dpa

He says there is little internal competition between drivers for who uses it the least. In addition, efficient driving has long played a major role in driver training. “We let the diesel buses get to the bus stop,” he says. It turns out that you only lose a few seconds and can save a lot of fuel, said Schminkel, who was also an active dispatcher at BVG.

Nevertheless, BVG carefully examines the consumption figures of its electronic bus fleet and acknowledges the fundamental differences. On some roads, one kilowatt hour of electricity is needed for one kilometer, for two others, says Schminkel.

However, the BVG manager explains these differences less with driving style than with city traffic, which is not always suitable for energy-efficient driving. “On the other hand, in the morning on the edge they can often swim really nicely,” says Schminkel, referring to a driving style in which the speed achieved is maintained without much engine power.

Diesel trains are now more economical

Deutsche Bahn has long known how high the potential for savings is thanks to an efficient driving style. For example, on the Stuttgart-Mannheim high-speed route, drivers simply let the ICE travel the last 50 kilometers and thus also gain energy for recuperation. The corresponding program has existed since 2002.

Until recently, however, it was not possible to accurately assess the consumption of diesel trains. “We lacked accurate measurement data,” explains Sven Hickmann, who works as an energy consultant at DB Regio. Filling the diesel tank provided an indication: “but of course we didn’t know if the driving style caused high consumption or long downtimes with the air conditioning running.”

However, modern diesel engines inject fuel into the engine in an electrically controlled manner and thus also provide accurate consumption values. That is why DB Regio has been working on the assistance system for diesel trains since 2018.

First, after hundreds of trips, the system determined the driving style based on the position of the drive lever and at the same time measured consumption. He could therefore determine the ideal driving style for each route. This is now displayed to the driver in the driver’s cab on the tablet.

35,000 tons less CO2

The potential for savings is huge. DB wants to save 11.5 million liters of diesel and 35,000 tons of CO2 per year. So far, 850 trains have been equipped with a telematics system. The assistance program is already in use at 320. Energy consumption has fallen by an average of ten percent. The recommendations are not surprising: Take advantage of the downhill momentum and let the train leave towards the station.

“The decision is always up to the driver,” emphasizes Sven Hickmann. For example, an experienced colleague knows that in the afternoon, 200 schoolchildren will always arrive at the station. “In that case, of course, it makes sense to speed up so we can get there a little earlier.”

The tips are designed to be easy to apply in everyday life. Depending on the current driving time – according to the timetable or delay – the driver assistance system chooses the best option, explains driver Ralf Hackbarth. For him, it means: “Drive according to plan, catch up or the fastest way. We act on the train driver according to the information on the display and then regulate the train speed. “

However, Sven Hickmann makes no secret of the fact that some experienced drivers also had reservations about these instructions. However, the savings made so far would be convincing, he says. For example, the Cologne-Euskirchen regional train now needs only 110 liters of diesel for efficient running with the system. Otherwise it is 140 liters.