Judge prevents Trump from banning apps

The technological saga of 2020 is taking another turn. While we have just learned that TikTok will eventually not be given a deadline to find an agreement with Oracle, a federal judge has just issued an injunction preventing the Commerce Department from banning transactions on the Chinese motion and therefore from putting it on to banish American soil.

Rebound after rebound

In August, Donald Trump signed an executive order that gave TikTok 45 days to reach an agreement with an American company to move its operations to the United States. Given the ownership of ByteDance as a national security threat during a trade war with China, the president said he would not hesitate to ban the application in his country. This decree made particular use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law that allows Trump to ban transactions between the United States and foreign companies.

TikTok has therefore started negotiations with Oracle and Walmart and thereby fulfilled the American requirements for user security. However, after the September 27 deadline, the date the motion was supposed to be banned because no agreement had been signed, Judge Carl Nichols issued an injunction to the platform so that it could continue to be downloaded to the states. -United.

Meanwhile, numerous appeals have been filed, and the Trump administration has set December 4th as the deadline for ByteDance to cede American activities. However, as that date passed, nothing happened, and it looks like the US ban on TikTok never actually happened.

Stop clapping?

Indeed, Justice Nichols has once again issued an injunction to prevent authorities from banning talks between TikTok and American companies. According to him, the government “has likely exceeded the express limits of the IEEPA”. Specifically, this prevents the authorities from banning TikTok on American soil.

This announcement fully responded to the motion, which one of the speakers was enthusiastic about: “We are delighted that the court has ruled in our favor and issued an injunction against all prohibitions in the decree. We are determined to keep TikTok home that 100 million Americans, including families and small businesses, rely on to express themselves, socialize, make a living, and experience joy. “

So it is very difficult to know if Oracle will buy TikTok or stay as it is in the US … especially since China is refusing to approve a takeover that it considers stolen.