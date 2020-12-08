Apple announces AirPods Max, its headphones cost 629 euros

Apple today introduced the new AirPods Max headset. Rumors had spread about him under the name AirPods Studio. It will be available from December 15th for € 629. According to Apple, it brings “the magic of AirPods” into a headphone format.

The AirPods Max combines a custom acoustic design, an H1 chip and advanced software to improve hearing. We find adaptive equalization, active noise reduction, transparency mode, a dynamic converter developed by Apple and spatial audio with dynamic tracking of head movements. The helmet is available in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink.

“AirPods are the world’s most popular headphones and are loved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With the AirPods Max, we’re bringing that magical AirPods experience into an amazing on-ear design with high-fidelity sound, ”said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Vice President Marketing. “The bespoke acoustic design combined with the powerful H1 chip and advanced software allow AirPods Max to use audio to deliver the ultimate personal listening experience wirelessly.”

The helmet has an optical sensor, a position sensor, a case detector, an accelerometer and a gyroscope. All of them are present in every earbud except for the gyroscope, which is only in the left auricle.