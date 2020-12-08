“Black Friday record” according to data from Amazon’s DG France

According to Amazon’s DG France, we have just seen a “Black Friday record”. While several French personalities and organizations had signed a petition to boycott Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ platform seems to have broken all records again a few days before the end of the year.

Black Friday: a digital accelerator for independent traders?

Frédéric Duval, Managing Director of Amazon in France, announces that sales for companies using the Amazon marketplace have increased by 60%. On December 7th on franceinfo, Amazon’s DG France did not hide its joy. Several elected French officials had suggested not making a purchase at the time of Black Friday, boycotting Amazon and promoting purchases from independent retailers suffering the full strength of the pandemic.

However, Amazon’s DG France believes that it made the right decision by postponing Black Friday to December 4, 2020, a week later, which was originally planned. He states: “It is the greatest success we have known so far. The turnover of companies using our platform has increased by 60%, as has the total turnover of Amazon. “Frédéric Duval used this speech to make another announcement: The e-commerce giant is launching a“ digital accelerator ”.

According to Amazon’s DG France, the idea behind this project is “to raise awareness among all French companies so that they can go digital”. Amazon wants to position itself as an important player for independent retailers in order to support them in their digitization process. A way to show that the platform does not directly conflict with the viability of local businesses, on the contrary.

The French are particularly hesitant …

This does not prevent the American giant from receiving special criticism across France for several weeks. On the night of December 3rd to 4th, three Lyon associations took pacifist action against six offices held by members of the LREM majority. The activists hung posters on the walls of buildings and placed stacked cardboard boxes to summon MPs. “Amazon = fewer jobs, more robots” or “Buy from Amazon = destroy local life”, denounced the posters.

One question remains … How much tax will Amazon pay in France this year? Frédéric Duval refuses to disclose the amount of corporate tax paid by his group, but says Amazon has already collected € 230 million in direct taxes this year. Ten million euros as part of the latest tax on digital giants levied by Bruno Le Maire.