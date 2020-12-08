Apple could ban apps that violate anti-tracking rules

With iOS 14, Apple has further strengthened its arsenal for protecting personal data. In particular, the apps for retrieving the non-nominative identifier must request authorization from the user. Apple has given developers until 2021 to update their apps. This authorization requirement is a severe limitation on advertisers and “targeted” advertising, to the point that some may be tempted to cross the red line.

When asked in the columns of the Telegraph, Apple’s SVP Craig Federighi already warns that these deviations will be sanctioned: “There will be a procedure for compliance with the rules. Any form or mechanism of user tracking for advertising or providing information to data stewards must obtain permissions. Failure to follow this instruction is a violation of the “App Store” policy … and justifies the deletion of an application. “”

This has the benefit of being clear, and should again shake the heavyweights of data collection like Google or Facebook. Federighi seems to be aware of this “friction” but believes that “the bigger” players understand that they have to obey the rules here. “Really?