Saas solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of companies

Helping users to use digital tools: This is the mission of a Digital Adoption Platform (also known as a Digital Adoption Solution). As 2020 marks the standardization of teleworking and the acceleration of digital transformation, the adoption of software in companies is more fundamental than ever to ensure team performance and business competitiveness. To help them, the Digital Adoption Platforms offer tailor-made support tailored to the modern needs of software users. Welcome to the world of digital adoption.

1 – What is a digital adoption platform?

Digital Adoption Platforms, also called DAP or Digital Adoption Platforms (in French), are SaaS solutions that are integrated directly into the software and support users step by step in their handling. CRM, ERP, HRIS, e-Achats, Digital Workplace and other specially developed tools are solutions that users can master thanks to interactive instructions that are available on request.

In the same category

Shine simplifies entrepreneurship with its all-in-one business start-up offering

The Digital Adoption Platforms include specialist knowledge such as digital transformation, application support, change management, user onboarding or software training. Thanks to this multi-competence, they received a place in Gartner’s report “Increasing Sales Productivity with Digital Adoption Solutions” in 2019. But what is the added value of digital adoption platforms? And what results can be expected with such tools to support the digital transformation of companies?

2 – Digital Adoption Platform: The user experience at the center of digital tools

What makes up the entire added value of Digital Adoption Platforms is their user orientation. Direct integration into digital tools means that DAPs act like an application GPS. They thus reduce software-related frustrations, promote a better user experience with tools, and better productivity for teams on a daily basis. But how does it work in practice?

Four-hour software training courses, 200-page PDF manuals, general e-learning modules, etc. Digital adoption platforms are the ideal alternative for training users in software in the digital age. With the Digital Adoption Platforms, users are trained according to their requirements with the help of micro training modules (maximum 3 minutes) in which they learn step by step how to use a function and live through tooltips. Real-time support at the right time, exactly when users need to use their tools. Among other things, DAPs improve the user experience over the long term from onboarding the user to tailor-made training that is tailored to each user.

3 – DAP: for permanent digital transformation

Marketing, trade, purchasing, projects, no department escapes digitization. The year 2020 will be proof of this: the digital transformation of companies is no longer an option. It also accelerated sharply during the health crisis. Indeed, digital transformation is a question of competitiveness and sustainability. However, in order to conduct an effective digital transformation, it is imperative to ensure its sustainability. Here, too, the digital adoption platforms offer the opportunity to support companies with their challenges.

Thanks to their system of interactive guides on board, Digital Adoption Platforms can optimize numerous costs. Housekeeping costs, primarily by encouraging the reduction in support costs, training and, consequently, software projects as a whole. The cost of productivity: By allowing employees to take control of their tools more quickly, the digital adoption platforms enable significant time savings every day. Finally, the cost of competitiveness, as DAPs enable quick and long-term improvement in team performance by promoting a good command of the software.

Digital transformation, change management, support, training and onboarding are areas of expertise of the Digital Adoption Platforms. Thanks to their system of interactive guides on board, the Digital Adoption Platforms promote better user engagement and sustainable software use for permanent digital transformation.