Apple Fitness + will be available on December 14th

Apple Fitness + now has a release date: December 14th. Apple had announced that its service would be launched by the end of the year without further clarification. We’re fixed now.

Apple Fitness + will be available in the form of videos for everyone (regardless of age, experience, etc.). Sports trainers offer exercises at home to help you lose weight and why not build muscle. There will be many coaches.

Thanks to the synchronization with the various Apple products, a whole ecosystem is created. The service will be available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. There will also be a plus for people with Apple Watch through additional experience.

The sports service will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US. There is still no date for France and the other countries. Its pricing is $ 9.99 / month or $ 79.99 / year. It’s also included in the Apple One Premier offer for $ 29.95 / month. This doesn’t exist in France yet as it includes Apple Fitness + and Apple News +. And since we don’t have either, Apple doesn’t make it available in France.

Apple states that Apple Fitness + requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. We can therefore logically imagine that the updates will also be available on December 14th.