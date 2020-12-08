Despite compensation: coal-fired power plants create a negative economy

German hard coal power plants used in tenders for decommissioning bonuses have caused significant losses in recent years and are only used at a very low level. The timetable for phasing out the supply of hard coal is therefore outdated and no additional public funding should be used. This was the conclusion of an analysis by the NGO Ember (formerly Sandbag), which is due to be published today and which Tagesspiegel Background has been able to look at in advance.

According to calculations, larger power plants (with a capacity of 350 megawatts), which were successful in the first round of the tender, would suffer losses of more than 200 million euros in the last two years alone. Thus, for all coal-fired power plants, the losses amounted to more than EUR 1 billion. According to calculations, 93 percent of coal-fired power plants in Germany were in the red during this period.

The modern power plant units that have been used and will be decommissioned next year – Moorburg A and B from Vattenfall and Westfalen E from RWE – were still positive in 2018 compared to older power plants. However, they should also record losses in 2019, which would increase significantly due to the corona pandemic. As a result of falling consumption, electricity prices and raw material costs of competing gas-fired power plants fell sharply.

However, the operating hours of coal-fired power plants have been significantly declining for some time. The occupancy rate was 40 percent in 2018, around 29 percent in 2019 and only 20 percent in 2020 (up to and including October). “Producing energy from hard coal is no longer economically viable,” said the verdict of the Ember team, which specializes in data analysis and the London-based coal-fired power plant. November 2020 is also significantly lower than the months of the previous year, but according to energy charts, hard coal experienced the best economic month of 2020 with five terawatt hours of electricity production.

“Tender shows poor profitability”

On the one hand, Ember specialists used public sources for their calculations, such as the block electricity production published by Entso-E, as well as electricity prices on the stock exchange to calculate revenues. On the cost side, public data (coal and CO2 prices) were also used, and industry-specific average assumptions were specifically examined, explained Sarah Brown, Ember’s chief analyst.

This shows that the investigation should be understood more as a description of the overall situation. Because especially the costs of power plants can vary depending on the situation and contracts. In this way, plants on the coast or with easily accessible inland ports can be supplied with coal more cheaply. In the case of combined heat and power plants, the income from the heating business was also not taken into account. When using power plants and assessing profitability, it should not matter whether, for example, electricity is sold in advance and whether CO2 certificates are kept in stock. Because there are liquid markets for electricity and CO2 – as well as for imported coal. There you can buy and sell at wholesale prices at any time.

From the result, Ember draws a political conclusion that the exit of coal from the market is already in full swing, thanks to which Germany’s timetable for leaving coal appears to be “unambitious and outdated”. There is an urgent need to review the exit strategy in order to avoid wasting millions of euros. “Other countries should realize that this is not a model to follow.”

Patrick Graichen, director of the Agora Energiewende think tank, commented on the results of the decommissioning auction and analysis: “The tender highlighted the poor profitability of coal-fired power plants. As soon as CO2 prices are higher than EUR 25 per tonne, they will cease to be competitive. “As CO2 prices are most likely to rise in the next few years,” there will be no business case for coal-fired power plants in the foreseeable future. ”