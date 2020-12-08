AirPods Max: Wired use possible and € 59 for AppleCare

More details will be revealed on the AirPods Max, Apple’s € 629 headset announced today. We’ll learn how to use wired mode and the price of AppleCare + insurance.

The Lightning to Mini-Jack audio cable lets you use AirPods Max in wired mode. However, Apple does not include it in the packaging. It can be purchased separately in black or white for € 39. Models from other brands are cheaper on Amazon. Given the price of the headphones, it would have been nice to have this cable in the box. However, we envision Apple wanting to do as much as possible for the wireless experience.

On the other hand, AppleCare + insurance for AirPods Max costs 59 euros. As Apple explains:

AppleCare + is an insurance product that provides up to two years of technical support from our experts and a hardware warranty for AirPods, headphones or Beats headphones, and covers up to two accidental damage for a period of twelve months, each with an additional fee of 29 € is charged. The warranty is effective from the date of purchase of AppleCare +. The insurance does not cover theft or loss of your device.

The AirPods Max will be available from December 15th. It can be pre-ordered today for € 629 from the Apple Online Store.