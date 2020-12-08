Apple’s next ARM processors will be very beefy

According to information from the very reputable Bloomberg, Apple develops processors that make Intel shudder …

A 32-core processor from 2021

Processors made in Apple have been eagerly anticipated and become a reality with the M1, unveiled by the Apple brand last month, that powers the Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro 13. Based on technology licensed from ARM, the M1 processor was developed by Apple and then manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. It consists of 8 CPU cores and did not make an effort to convince users and experts. Cupertino now intends to step up a gear and achieve its goal of converting the entire Mac range to its own chips within two years, in 2022.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is currently working on chips with 32 CPU cores. The latter could equip the next iMac in addition to the next MacBook Pro 16 in 2021, as well as a new Mac Pro in 2022. It’s important to note that processors are complex to manufacture. Therefore, the company might prefer a processor with 12 CPU cores for its next piece of hardware. The company is also testing technology with 16 high-performance CPU cores and 4 cores to save energy.

Hard blow for Intel

Currently, the most efficient Apple device is equipped with Intel processors. While the fastest MacBooks have an 8-core CPU, the iMac Pro supports 18-core CPU technology. Finally, the Mac Pro has a 28-core system. While the architectures of Apple and Intel chips are different, they function similarly by breaking workloads into smaller, serialized tasks so that they can be processed simultaneously on different cores. On the news of Apple’s new processors, Intel’s shares fell 2.9%.

Cupertino is also looking to improve its graphics performance with iGPU processors with 128 cores on its high-end hardware. This would allow him to part with AMD technology and become 100% Apple.