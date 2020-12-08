Star Wars KOTOR II: The Sith Lords announced for iOS (trailer + release date)!

Here’s the beautiful announcement that will make your retro gamer (and Star Wars fan) heart tremble. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, a true JV memorial published by BioWare and developed by Obsidian Entertainment, will hit the phone on December 18th! KOTOR II is considered by many (including yours) to be one of the best titles made with the Star Wars license, and today it mainly suffers from a feat that is not really on the agenda (the original game, date 2004 anyway) .

The mobile version should be based on the 2015 Aspyr remaster. The textures are a little snappier, the animations a little less choppy, and the OST completely reshuffled, but this is definitely an old game that keeps on having an extremely solid gameplay base and storyline. If you like Star Wars, if you like well-written stories, if you like sleek, well-crafted role-playing games, it’s time to tick a box on the calendar.