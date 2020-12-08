AirPods Max: Apple publishes the first ad for its headphones

Apple has put the first advertisement for the AirPod Max online, its headphones cost 629 euros. The manufacturer announced it this afternoon with a press release.

The ad shows a woman wearing the AirPods Max. She listens to music and is transported by the functionality of the headset. Here are the features Apple highlighted:

Adaptive compensation. This adaptive equalization technology adjusts the sound to match the tuning and isolation of the ear cushions by measuring the transmitted sound signal to adjust low and medium frequencies in real time. Active noise reduction. This technology provides users with an immersive audio experience that can be immersed in listening mode with no external distractions. Transparent mode. Users can use this mode to hear their music and their surroundings at the same time: ambient sounds, including their own voice, are perfectly audible. This function with dynamic head tracking positions sounds virtually anywhere in the room for an impressive experience

Apple also offers a more classic presentation video for the AirPods Max. We have the right to an owner tour with different views of the headphones.

The AirPods Max will be available from December 15th. It can be pre-ordered today from the Apple Online Store for € 629.