The Mercedes plant in Berlin is in danger: “We will not get scrapped” – the economy

Michael Rahmel spent much of his life at the Mercedes factory in Marienfeld. In 1974 he started training as a machine fitter. “There were even times when there was fun at work,” says Rahmel, now 62. This autumn is not one of those times. “The mood is catastrophic,” says Rahmel, chairman of the corporate council. “Young colleagues in particular fear that this will not continue.” At the end of the summer, the company’s headquarters in Stuttgart decided not to invest any more money in the internal combustion engine – and thus in the Berlin plant. Headquartered in Untertürkheim, Berlin is the largest engine plant in the group with 2,500 employees. And the oldest place ever: drives have been manufactured in Marienfeld since 1902. But for how long?

Protests paralyze the plant

The plant currently manufactures components “with CO2 reduction technologies”, according to Stuttgart. This includes the Camtronic engine management system. “With this variable valve setting system, this location acts as a competence center in the global powertrain production network,” says Daimler. That will be history in a few years. On the other hand, the “installation of an electric drive module for vehicles of the EQ product and technology brand” is one of the areas of the Berlin plant that should survive the transformation. However, this is not enough to save most jobs.

That’s why the people involved are taking to the streets. Today on Wednesday, about 1,000 Mercedes employees want to demonstrate in Marienfeld on Corona terms and then hear from their employer at a business meeting how they will proceed. “We’re taking this day to show the board that we won’t be scrapped,” says Rahmel.

A partial sale is reportedly planned

The plant extends north and south of Daimlerstrasse. Employee representatives fear the sale of the southern part, where the production of internal combustion engines is located. In the north, there would be only a small production of components for e-cars with 500 or 700 employees. “We need sustainable products,” says the works council. Rahmel does not understand that transformation and downsizing will be so severely affected, especially in Berlin: “We are number one in the group when it comes to important key figures.” This applies to sickness and operating costs as well as to the company’s design.

He embarked on a renovation course

Daimler switches to electric mobility late. The costly transformation and drop in sales in the Coronian months in the summer led to a tightening of the restructuring program, which the board wants to save two billion euros a year. Among other things, the weekly working time in the administration and in production-related areas will be reduced by two hours for one year without compensation. There is no profit sharing for 2020 and the additional contribution under the collective agreement will not be paid in 2021, but will be provided on days off. Overall, the group will save 5.7 percent on labor costs. At the same time, a lot of money is taken into the hands.

The Transformation Fund, agreed by the General Works Council and the group’s management a week ago, gives employees hope: in addition to the € 70 billion investment over the next five years, there will be $ 1 billion to “further develop our sites,” the works council said. CEO Ola Källenius: “This means that we are fulfilling our shared responsibility.” For IG Metall, responsibility includes “a clear commitment to Berlin”.

The leader of the race moves to Tesla

There are not many large industrial sites in the city, which is why IG Metall is mobilizing to save as many jobs as possible in Marienfeld. “Südwerk is not for sale – this is the first report we expect,” says Jan Otto, Berlin’s union leader. He dreams of an “industrial cluster east” for everything related to electromobility with battery production, recycling and secondary use, or about digital functions that the group could find in Berlin. The new race manager, Clemenz Dobrawa, will speak at a working meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Dobrawa, the last Daimler battery manager in Kamenz, Saxony, replaced René Reif, who had moved from Mercedes to Tesla in Grünheide a few weeks ago. This is also an option for employees who no longer see any prospects in Marienfeld.