Uber sells its autonomous auto division to the start-up Aurora

In November, we learned that Uber was planning to sell its self-driving car unit back to start-up Aurora. This has now happened, the Californian company announced in a press release published on December 7, 2020.

Uber drops its ATG division and participates in Aurora

Uber spent hundreds of millions of dollars on its self-driving car project for years to make it profitable. Shaken by various crises, the ATG (Advanced Technologies Group) division was ultimately just a huge financial chasm that the Californian company (finally) removed in favor of Aurora, a benchmark start-up in the industry, which was supported by Amazon and Hyundai becomes.

In the same category

Amazon is laying off employees from the Amazon Prime Air division

Still, if the terms of the agreement between the two companies remain confidential, we know that Uber will acquire 26% of the start-up’s shares, which equates to a $ 400 million transaction. Dara Khosrowshahi, General Manager of Uber, will also join Aurora’s board of directors.

For Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of the start-up, this bilateral transaction opens up important new development opportunities. In a press release, he said, “Aurora will have an incredibly strong team and technology, clear access to multiple markets and the resources to execute its strategy.”

In fact, an Aurora spokesman said all ATG employees would be offered new jobs for a total of 1,200 people. If that promise were realized, the startup could triple its workforce and reach a valuation of $ 10 billion.

The cursed story of Uber’s self-driving cars

As mentioned earlier, Uber’s ATG division has not been crisis-proof since it was launched in 2015. The first of these dates back to 2017, when a pedestrian was killed in an accident with one of the company’s autonomous vehicles.

At the same time, the company had to grapple with major legal problems, particularly the Levandowski affair. As a reminder, it was worn by Waymo who accused Uber of stealing trade secrets. After months of trial, a friendly agreement was reached between the two companies, and the former Alphabet engineer who was at the center of the case was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

After all, ATG could never find a financial balance. If it hasn’t been profitable a single time since its inception, 2020 will have been particularly chaotic amid the effects of the health crisis: losses of more than $ 303 million between January and September. ATG’s abandonment in favor of Aurora certainly marks the end of an ambitious dream for Uber, but also (and most importantly) the end of an ordeal for the Californian company that juggled between controversy and losing financially.