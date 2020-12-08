Fall asleep in Berlin, wake up in Paris: four railway companies agree on a new night train connection – the economy

In fact, Deutsche Bahn has said goodbye a long time ago. “The classic night train shop is a very expensive offer,” he said in January. Because special vehicles with sleeping and reclining cars are required. And you need factory maintenance systems that can’t be used for day trains. There has been a recent loss of € 31 million in night train operations; in 2016, Deutsche Bahn said goodbye to this special type of travel. Last but not least, under the pressure of the federal government, the return should be based on the positive experience of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). Then it should go, for example, from Berlin to Paris.

Many travelers associate this type of travel with special acquaintances, memories and nostalgic stories. The railways continue to use night trains, but without sleeping cars, such as normal ICE. Given that the German Presidency of the Council of the EU has made climate-friendly travel a priority, unique European cooperation is planned for the post-pandemic period. Evropa Europe should come closer – also on the railways ’- is the motto of the project, which involves four railway managers Richard Lutz (DB), Andreas Matthä (Austrian Federal Railways), Jean-Pierre Farandou (French SNCF) and Vincent Ducrot ( Swiss Federal Railways) on the sidelines of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport. But it is still just a statement of intent.

Connecting metropolises with millions of people overnight

“Board a train in Munich or Berlin in the evening and relax in Paris or Brussels in the morning – with our Trans-Europ-Express TEE 2.0 and attractive night train offers, we will be even more climate- and environment-friendly in Europe in the future,” said the Federal Minister for Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU).

In the first step, several new Nightjet lines are planned, which are to connect many more European capitals with millions of euros overnight than before. The connections Vienna – Munich – Paris and Zurich – Cologne – Amsterdam are to be established from December 2021 and Zurich – Rome from December 2022.

Connections from Berlin to Brussels and Paris will follow in December 2023 and Zurich-Barcelona from December 2024. Hamburg-Basel-Milan and four routes from Amsterdam could follow later: via Hamburg to Copenhagen, via Munich to Vienna, via Berlin to Warsaw and via Cologne and Basel to Rome.

By the end of the decade, Berlin-Innsbruck-Rome, Copenhagen-Berlin-Prague, Hamburg-Bordeaux-Madrid and Stockholm-Copenhagen-Hamburg-Paris could follow. “The night train is a trade between partners.” If every railway had to do a “little night train”, it wouldn’t help anyone, “says Lutz. In terms of expansion, Deutsche Bahn wants to rely primarily on partnerships such as those with ÖBB.

In September, Scheuer presented the project at an EU rail summit. The aim of this concept is to create more continuous express and night train connections between major European cities. In 13 hours without a transfer from Berlin to Barcelona – such offers should become an alternative for people who want to avoid flights that are harmful to the environment and endless highways, when travel after the corona pandemic is made easier again.

More Europe by rail

In a letter to the Bundestag’s Transport Committee, Scheuer explained that TEE 2.0 should connect at least two states for at least 600 kilometers. Trains should average at least 100 kilometers per hour and usually run at least 160 km / h, but above all, an “increased level of comfort” should be offered compared to other passenger trains such as Eurocity, such as free Wi-Fi. air conditioning and meals.

Across the political groups, MEPs have campaigned for more Europe by rail. One of the requirements is also that the prices of train paths for night trains, which arise when using rails, are completely abolished. Otherwise, 5,000 euros were quickly spent, which had to be paid for transit through Germany.

European Green Spokeswoman Franziska Brantner has long supported the project and is cautiously optimistic. “Eventually, Scheuer and Deutsche Bahn jump on the night train,” he says. The TEE should not remain a symbol number. “We need a dense and reliable network of European express trains for people and goods with a simple reservation system so that people can travel by train instead of cars and planes in the long term.” should be used. “That’s how the Green Deal gets on the track,” says Brantner.

It is a special day for European traffic and the new agreements on cross-border night trains are a good start to the golden post-Coron period, Scheuer said on Tuesday. There was no sign that he wasn’t to be excited about the project from the beginning. With the change of the timetable on December 13, go hand in hand with a record shortening of the Munich-Zurich route, “this is how the minister wants to see it,” he said.

Scheuer was proud to be able to provide concrete data for the coming year this year. “Results in just a few months, there was an idea in September and we are here in December with a concept of how policy can work.” The Green Agreement is a good example of how policy can present a project and how companies can implement it. .

The night train is used mainly by families and young people

Railway chief Richard Lutz said that in 2020, more than 6,000 trains with sleeping cars had rolled on German tracks so far, so that 500 tickets for the night train offer were sold daily. So far, it has been used mainly by families and young people. In the future, the night train will increasingly show its potential as a stress-free and environmentally friendly way of traveling. “A green future can only exist if we strengthen the railways and make our offerings more attractive.”

It is also clear that, given its size and location, Germany will play a central role in the future of European railways. “We are ready for the European Year of Railways 2021.”