Apple and Cloudflare are developing an internet protocol with an emphasis on DNS query protection

This is unexpected: Apple and Cloudflare announce that they have developed a new internet protocol that focuses on the confidentiality of personal data. This protocol, known as Oblivious DNS-over-HTTPS (ODoH for Close Friends), prevents the recovery or misuse of on-site visit information by using an encryption system (on the fly) of DNS requests. Our colleague TechCrunch describes the process in a synthetic way: “ODoH wraps the DNS request with a layer of encryption and transmits it to a proxy server, which acts as an intermediary between the Internet user and the website he wants to visit. Because the DNS query is encrypted, the proxy cannot see what is inside, but acts as a shield to prevent the DNS resolver from seeing who originally sent the query. “”

To put it even more soberly, ODoH ensures that only the proxy can know the identity of the internet user. Another advantage is that the ODoH layer has very little effect on the loading time of websites. This new protocol has yet to become standard before a future version of Safari can be integrated. This standardization process can take several months to several years.