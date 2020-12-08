For all of humanity: a season 3 for the Apple TV + series

For All Mankind is eligible for a third season on Apple TV +. The series was one of the first programs available on Apple’s streaming platform at launch.

The third season for For All Mankind will be announced before the start of the second season. It will debut on Apple TV + on February 19, 2021. The season will contain a total of 10 episodes, with a new episode every Friday.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the space race had never ended. The series presents a world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families are at the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate historical timeline. A world where the USSR beats the United States to get to the moon.

The second season of the space drama continues a decade later, in 1983. It is the height of the Cold War and tension between the United States and the USSR is at its peak. Ronald Reagan is president, and the great ambitions of science and space exploration are in danger of being squandered as the United States and the Soviets battle for control of resource-rich places on the moon. The Department of Defense has taken control of missions, and NASA’s militarization plays a central role in the stories of many characters. Some fight it, others use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests. Still others are at the height of a conflict that can lead to nuclear war.