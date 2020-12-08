Fintechs in the sights of the Chinese central bank

“Given the rapid growth of fintech, we will take a positive and cautious approach. We will encourage innovation while strengthening risk control to address new problems and challenges, ”said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), at the forum on Fintech – Finance and Technology Contraction – which will be held on Aug. December 2020 took place.

This explanation takes place in a context where the fintech sector is booming, especially that of online microcredit. Within a year, the Ant Group – owned by Alibaba – granted loans to half a billion people in China. Since 2018, Alipay, the Ant Group’s payment platform, has been offering a service for the mapping of individuals to banks in order to grant microloans and consumer credit. Around a hundred banks were involved in this service, both large national institutions and smaller rural actors. “Our risk management technology helps partner banks improve the quality of their credit and better manage risk,” said an Ant Group spokesman. However, if it is defective and there is a breakdown, the charge will be on the bank.

Jack Ma’s business does not extend a loan. It is therefore not paid on interest, but with commissions for lending, as with a corporate provider. This is between 30% and 40% of the interest, which in most cases fluctuates between 14.6% and 18.25%. In addition to the commissions, the Chinese company collects bank details that are not worthless. These data also form the basis of Alipay’s strategy, as they make it possible to assess the creditworthiness of customers thanks to their processing. These algorithms are kept secret for the time being. This could be of interest to the Chinese central bank (PBOC). “Neither our own credit data nor that of the PBOC are as reliable and detailed as Ant’s,” confided the managing director of a large Chinese bank that wanted to remain anonymous.

In June 2020, a fifth of China’s debt fell under the Ant Group. The Wall Street Journal estimates that Alipay has outstanding loans amounting to nearly $ 230 billion. What worries the Chinese government: “Small banks are more vulnerable in terms of risk management. If the arrears on loans from Internet platforms increase, these banks will face greater losses, ”explains Xiaoxi Zhang, financial analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics.

CBIRC President Guo Shuqing asked many questions: “Have the big tech companies blocked the newcomers? Did you collect data inappropriately? Did they refuse to disclose information that should be made public? Have you misled users and consumers? In light of these problems, he pointed to “timely and targeted measures to prevent new systemic risks.” A bill for online micro-credit is also being prepared. The aim would be to make the technology giants pay a little more.

Guo Shuqing didn’t mention any particular business. However, recent bills on personal data and the monopoly of Chinese tech giants or blocking the Ant Group IPO suggest that Guo Shuqing’s statement is once again targeting digital companies like Baidu, Alibaba or even Tencent.

“Some large technology companies operate in multiple sectors, combining financial and digital activities. It is necessary to closely monitor these effects … and take quick and targeted action to prevent new structural risks, ”warns the CBIRC President.