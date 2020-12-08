AirPods Max: Apple replacement pads for 79 €

The AirPods Max is expensive ($ 629) but seems to be a hit. The Apple headphones will be delivered until January 2021. This applies at least to the colors sky blue and space gray. The others have a delivery for December 28th. The delivery date for the first customers is December 15th.

Apple also offers replacement ear pads for the AirPods Max. The pair will soon be available from the Apple Online Store for € 79. We find the following colors: silver, black, green, sky blue and red. This can be interesting for those who want to create combinations with the helmet of one color and the pads of another color.

Apple doesn’t say this on its product page, but the aftermarket pillows attach magnetically to the AirPods Max. We can see it in the presentation video below (from 40 seconds).

Speaking of headphones, the repair price for the AirPods Max is now known. Apple is asking for 85 euros to replace the battery. It’s free for those who have AppleCare + insurance (which costs € 59). In terms of damage, it’s € 29 for those who have AppleCare +. Apple doesn’t give the price to others. “Ask a service representative,” it says on the Apple website.