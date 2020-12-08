iOS 14.3: The release candidate will be available before the final version

Apple is offering the Release Candidate (RC) for iOS 14.3 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 on the iPad tonight. The build number for this version is 18C65. The release candidate is the last version before the final version for the public.

This release candidate for iOS 14.3 comes after three beta versions. The third beta started on December 2nd. Apple hasn’t announced a release date for the final version yet, but it will most likely be December 14th. Why ? Because Apple Fitness + starts on that date. And Apple’s sports service requires iOS 14.3.

If your iPhone or iPad is configured to receive betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update. You can download the iOS 14.3 release candidate. If all goes well, the same version will be available to the public in the next few days. If not, Apple will fix the last minute bugs and release a revised version.

In addition to the release candidate for iOS 14.3, Apple is offering a release candidate for watchOS 7.2 (Build 18S563) and a release candidate for tvOS 14.3 (Build 18K561). They are now available for download. The stable versions should also be available on December 14th. However, we have to wait for confirmation from Apple on the matter.