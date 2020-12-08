a selection of Facebook ads from 30,000 Shopify stores

Advertising on Facebook is good. Effective Facebook ads are better. To do this, it is important to do A / B testing, see what the competition is doing, or follow the advice of Facebook and other media or influential agencies in the field of advertising on social networks.

You can also consult Nice Ads to find inspiration easily. This website has Facebook ads created by the top 30,000 Shopify stores. A practical tool for freelancers, e-commerce companies, but also agencies!

A source of inspiration for Facebook ads

The tool works very simply. Once at home, you need to choose from the many categories of stores on offer:

Clothing Beauty / Health Watches / Jewelery Women’s Sportswear Store Kids Food & Drink Pets Electronics Bags / Suitcases Men’s Clothing Stores Kitchen Lingerie / Underwear Video Games Camera / Photo Mattress Tools / Equipment Bicycles

Once the ideal category is found, multiple ads will be offered. Each time the company name is provided, as well as the number of likes the page has been and the start date of the ad. The description of the ad and the image shown are displayed.

Each ad is clickable and redirects to the Facebook ad library. This way it is possible to see more advertisements and thus get more inspiration! The sales locations and the different versions are displayed via the Facebook advertising library.

NiceAds will save you time looking for inspiration and easily get several relevant examples of Facebook ads. If more information is needed, referring to the Facebook ad library comes in handy!

In the future, the tool could offer more categories like software or SaaS or even an infinite scroll to get more ideas for promotion!