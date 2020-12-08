Cellular network quality: Orange remains first, Free Mobile is making good progress

Arcep reveals the data for 2020 for the quality of the cellular network of the four French operators and all have improved. Orange remains at the top of several indicators.

The survey focused on the most popular mobile services: Internet browsing, video playback, data transfer, SMS and voice calls. The tests carried out on 266 indicators aim to assess the performance of the operators’ networks in a strictly comparable way and under different conditions of use.

Quality for mobile internet

For the Internet, the average speed is 64 Mbit / s in dense areas, 50 Mbit / s in intermediate areas and 31 Mbit / s in rural areas. The national average is 49 Mbps, up from 45 Mbps in 2019. Arcep notes that this is progressing, but at a slower pace than in previous years.

Orange is the leading provider of mobile internet and is growing by 15 points, whether in rural, dense or medium-sized areas. SFR is so advanced it is placing itself on the same level as Bouygues Telecom, which has maintained its performance. Free Mobile is the last. Despite everything, the operator offers a significantly better service than last year. They are close to the quality level of Bouygues Telecom and SFR.

Voice and SMS quality

At the national level, the operators receive 6 to 11 points for the quality of the calls compared to the previous year. Orange offers the best quality of service: 90% of the 2-minute calls are without audible interference, which widens the gap with Bouygues Telecom (86%) and SFR (84%). Free mobile is the fastest growing operator, rising from 70% to 81%.

With SMS, the four operators offer excellent service quality. Depending on the operator, between 93% and 95% of the SMS are received in less than 10 seconds.

What about the quality of the transport axles?

The improvement in coverage of road axes varies depending on the operator. Orange stays on top with a website load rate of 96% in less than 10 seconds. That is 2 points more than last year. Bouygues Telecom stays at 94% and is backed by SFR who wins no less than 8 points. Free Mobile had a remarkable breakthrough with 23 points, scoring 92%.

The coverage of the TGV lines is changing. For Bouygues Telecom and SFR there is a decrease of 3 points which is 70% of the successful calls. That’s 6 points less for Free Mobile. Orange best compensates for this by upgrading its network with just 1 point of decline to get 80% success.

It’s good to note that the Arcep changed its test this year. The call is made between two cell phones on the train. Previously, the call was made from the mobile phone on the train to the fixed network.