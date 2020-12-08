[#BonPlan] The high-tech promotions of December 8th

Every day we find special offers on high tech products that will help you save as much money as possible. Here is the list of today’s good deals (valid at the time of this writing):

Product stocks are limited so prices can rise during the day.

🔥 HOT! If you want to follow a specific product by looking at the best prices on the internet and / or being notified when the price you want is reached, try our price comparison for high tech products (new design).

– 🔥 New products of the day –

WD My Passport External Hard Drive – 5 TB at € 114.76 at @ Amazon.de – available in France Parrot Jumping Race Jett Mini Drone at € 56.35 at @ Amazon HOT! Pack of home theater speakers Jamo Pack S807 HCS BLACK 5.0 for € 449 instead of € 699 (-35.77%) at @Darty HOT! Lenovo Smart Clock 4 “alarm clock for € 39.99 instead of € 84.99 (-52.95%) at @Darty HOT! Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Indoor LightStrips + LED strips – 2 m at € 65.43 instead of € 79 , 99 € (-18.2%) at @Amazon Micro for Bluetooth headphones (motorcycle, skis, ..) for 74.90 € instead of 107 € for @AlieExpress Infrared frontal thermometer with LED display for 2.39 € @AlieExpress (choose color: Style7) mini arcade console Q70 with 7 inch screen with 16God e memory at 69 € instead of 100 € at @AlieExpress HOT! Pack Controller PS4 Dualshock 4.0 V2 Glacier White + game The last of us Remastered at € 44.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! Continental Edison CELED55120B2 55-inch TV – LED, 4K UHD for € 269.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! Assassins Creed Valhalla Edition Drakkar for PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One for 49, 84 € instead of 69.99 € (-28.79%) for @Cdiscount Smartphone 6.1 ″ Samsung Galaxy A41 – 64 GB for 195 € instead of 219 € (-10.96%) on @ Amazon.de – available in France Smartphone 6.1 ″ Huawei P40 (without Google Servi ces) – Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB, black (third party) for 410 € instead of 799 € (-48.69%) on @Amazon (third party) Huawei External Battery – 12000 mAh, 40 W, Super Charge (third party ) at € 16.75 on @Cdiscount PC Laptop 15.6 ″ Dell G3 3500 Netbook – Full HD, Intel Core i5-10300H, Ram 8 GB, SSD 512 GB, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti, Windows 10 for € 899.99 instead of € 1199.99 (-25%) at @RueduCom. SanDisk Extreme A2 V30 MicroSDXC memory card – 128 GB + SD adapter for € 19.99 instead of € 38.99 (-48.73%) at @Amazon HOT! Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro White RAM memory kit – 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4, 3200 MHz, CAS 16 at € 133.6 instead of € 180 (-25.78%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Selection of Kobo e-readers available for sale – Example: Libra H2O 8 GB at 159.99 € instead of 179.99 € (-11.11%) on the external @ Gate hard drive Seagate expansion desktop – 12 TB – USB 3.0 (STEB12000400) for € 209.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! Seasonic FOCUS GX-550 – Modular PC power supply 80PLUS Gold, 550 watts for € 75.56 instead of € 81.55 (-7.35%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Corsair Vengeance LPX Black 32 GB DDR4 memory kit (2 x 16 GB) – 3200 MHz, CAS 16 for € 111.99 at @ Amazon.de – available in France Asus motherboard Intel Z390-P Prime – ATX for € 110.90 instead of € 137.90 (-19, 58 €)%) with the promo code ASUS-CM-1 on @RueduCom. Xiaomi Mi Router 4A Gigabit WiFi Router – 4 antennas (third party) for 19.99 € on @Cdiscount SanDisk Ultra A1 microSDXC card – 256 GB (third party) for 31.55 € on @Cdiscount Kit with 2 CPL TP link TL-WPA8630KIT – AC1200 (third-party provider) for € 79.99 instead of € 114.99 (-30.44%) on the @ Disciscount protective cover for 14-inch HP Chroma Sleeve V5C26AA laptop PC – black / red for 6 , € 39 instead of € 14.99 (-57.37%) with the promo code AFFAIRE20 on @Cdiscount HOT! Ventirad Processor Be Calm! Dark Rock 4 – Black for € 62.99 instead of € 69.99 (-10%) at @RueduCom. HP Deskjet 2710 inkjet printer + 6 months instant ink for 39.90 € at @Boulanger HOT! Immortal Fenyx rises on Nintendo Switch at € 44.14 instead of € 59.99 (-26.42%) on @Amazon Lepa S500-MA Semimodular PC power supply – 500 W, 80+ silver at € 52.99 instead of € 69, 99 € (-24.29%) at @Cdiscount Bose QuietComfort 20 no-canceling in-ear headphones for iPhone for 119 € instead of 249.95 € (-52.39%) at @ Amazon.de – delivery in France HOT! Football Manager 2021 – Limited Edition on the PC for € 29.49 instead of € 54.99 (-46.37%) on the NAS server @Amazon QNAP TS-873-4G for € 969.64 instead of € 1205.99 ( – 19.6%) on @Amazon (third party) HOT! Asus ZenScreen MB16AC 15.6 ″ portable screen for € 179.99 instead of € 300.78 (-40.16%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France

– Still on sale –

– 🔥 Smartphones, accessories and connected objects –

➡️ Accessories / connected objects:

HOT! NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Tri-Band Repeater (EX7500), WiFi amplifier AC2200 for € 80.35 instead of € 115.75 (30.58%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Connected thermostat with LCD screen and Alexa compatibility at 29 € instead of 50 € at @ALiExpress free shipping) HOT! Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones with noise reduction at € 199.99 instead of € 239.96 (16.66%) at @Boulanger HOT! JBL Charge 4 – Portable Bluetooth speaker with USB – Robust and waterproof: for swimming pool and beach – Powerful sound – Battery life 20 hours – Black at € 117.45 instead of € 149.00 (22.52%) at @ Amazon.de – Available in France HOT! Pack Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) + 2 Philips Hue E27 White bulbs for € 34.99 instead of € 89.99 (-61.12%) at @Boulanger HOT! Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) – stainless steel – 44 mm, gray sports band (+ special offers for other sizes and colors) for € 539.99 instead of € 729 at @Amazon HOT! Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for € 114.90 instead of € 135 at @Amazon

➡️ Smartphones:

6.5 “Oppo Reno 2 smartphone – Full HD, SnapDragon 730, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB, black for € 299 at @Darty 6.5” smartphone Oppo A5 2020 – 3 GB RAM, 64 GB for € 129 instead of € 199 (-35.18%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France Smartphone 6.3 ″ Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – 256 GB, Dual Nano-SIM for 499 € instead of 959 € (-47.97%) at @Amazon Smartphone 6.1 ″ Sony Xperia 5 – 128 GB for 449 € instead of 799 € (-43.8%) on @Amazon smartphone Motorola Moto G 5G Plus – 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Dual Sim, blue (postage included) for 299 , 99 € instead of 399.99 € (-25%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France

➡️ tablets:

– Consoles / video games –

➡️ Consoles / Console Packages:

➡️ Games:

Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 for € 14.99 instead of € 19.99 (25.01%) at @Boulanger Compilation Assassins Creed Origins + Assassins Creed Odyssey for € 39.99 instead of € 49.99 (20%)) on @ Cdiscount HOT! Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One for € 9.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Edition Drakkar for PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One at € 49.84 instead of € 69.99 (-28.79%) at @Cdiscount Rage 2 on Xbox One / PlayStation 4 for € 9.97 instead of € 29.99 (-66.76%) at @Amazon

➡️ Accessories consoles / peripheral devices:

– 🔥 Storage –

➡️ Hard drives / NAS:

HOT! Seagate Expansion Desktop 6 TB, external hard drive – USB 3.0 for laptop, PC and Mac (STEB6000403) for € 99.99 instead of € 118.99 (15.97%) at @Cdiscount HOT! Samsung Internal SSD 970 EVO NVMe M.2 (1 TB) – MZ-V7E1T0BW for € 129.00 instead of € 152.89 (15.63%) at @ Amazon.it – ​​available in France 2.5 ″ external hard drive Transcend TS2TSJ25M3G – 2 TB for 61.9 € instead of 79.07 € (-21.71%) at @ Amazon.de – Delivery in France Seagate Game Drive external hard drive CyberPunk 2077 Special Edition – 2 TB for 81.99 € instead of 99 €, 99 € (-18%) at @Amazon HOT! Portable external hard drive from Seagate Expansion – 4 TB (Special Edition) for € 99.99 instead of € 149.99 on the @Fnac QNAP TS-253D-4G NAS storage server with two slots for € 389.79 instead of € 440 (-11 , 41%) on @LDLC external hard drive 2.5 “Seagate Game Drive PS4 – 4 TB for € 95.99 instead of € 139

➡️ SSD:

➡️ USB sticks:

➡️ memory cards

– 🔥 TV / Sound –

—🔥 IT / components –

➡️ Peripherals:

HOT! Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury wired gaming mouse for € 23.99 instead of € 69.99 (-65.72%) at @Amazon HOT! Logitech G203 Lightsync Mouse for € 24.99 instead of € 39.99 (-37.51%) at @Amazon HOT! Logitech LightSpeed ​​G603 wireless mouse – 12000 dpi for € 34.99 instead of € 79.99 (-56.26%) on the wireless solar keyboard @Amazon Logitech K750 for € 59.99 instead of € 89.99 (-33.34%) ) at @Amazon Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for € 44.99 instead of € 59.99 (-25%) at @Amazon Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Mouse for € 79.95 instead of € 99.99 (-20.04%) at @Amazon Apple Magic Mouse 2 – Space Gray for € 69.90 instead of € 84.90 at @Amazon Apple Magic Keyboard – French for € 74.90 instead of € 89.99 (16.77% ) on @Amazon

➡️ Laptops / stationary PCs:

➡️ Components:

➡️ Screens:

ViewSonic VX2758-2KP-MHD 27-inch PC screen – WQHD, IPS panel, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync (G-Sync compatible) for € 291.5 instead of € 349.99 (-16.71 %) at @Amazon Ecran PC 27 “LG UltraFine 27UK670-B – 4K UHD, 5 ms, sRGB 99%, USB-C, FreeSync for € 355.99 instead of € 479.99 (-25.83%) on @ Amazon Monitor PC 24 “S24F352 – Panel PLS, Full HD, 60 Hz, 4 ms, Freesync for 99.9 € at @Amazon

—🔥 Movies / Series –

—🔥 Photos / Videos –



– 🔥 Miscellaneous –

HOT! Delonghi ECAM45.760.W Eletta Cappuccino Top coffee machine with grinder, 1450 W, white for € 699.99 instead of € 857.36 (18.36%) at @ Amazon.it – ​​available in France HOT! LEGO Trolls World Tour, Technos dance party, island play set with mermaid and octopus minifigures, 839 pieces, 41,250 for € 12.90 instead of € 19.98 (35.44%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! LEGO Trolls World Tour, Poppy’s Capsule, playhouse set, portable toys for preschoolers, 946 pieces, € 41,251 at € 11.70 instead of € 18.11 (35.39%) at @Amazon .de – available in France Set of 4 rechargeable Varta batteries at € 9.91 instead of € 19.94 (-50.3%) at @Amazon Set with 4 rechargeable Varta AAA batteries – 1000 mah at € 8.22 instead of € 13.84 (-40.61 %) at @Amazon HOT! Philips EP3221 / 40 coffee machine for € 300.51 instead of € 379.56 (20.83%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Pack of 24 Ennergizer Alkaline Power LR6 / AA batteries at € 7.8 instead of € 12.9 (-39.53%) at @Amazon HOT! Roborock S6 PURE WHITE robot vacuum cleaner for € 419.98 instead of € 549.99 (23.64%) at @electro_depot KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM175PSEPT, 300 W, green for € 549.99 instead of € 618.56 (11.09%) on @ Boulanger Uno – Special Edition Toy Story 4 at € 4.27 instead of € 10 on the black raclette machine @Cdiscount Tristar RA-2949 – 4 people – 500 W at € 18.99 instead of € 26.99 at @Amazon