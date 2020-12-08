Apple Car: John Giannandrea at the controls, Bob Mansfield to retire

There are changes on the side of the Titan project at Apple. The one originally dedicated to a possible Apple Car is now driven by John Giannandrea. He’s already the head of Artificial Intelligence and Siri at Apple.

According to Bloomberg, Bob Mansfield, who was previously in charge, has retired. He had already taken it in 2013 before coming back in 2016 to take care of the Titan project. But this time around, Steve Jobs’ friend Apple has definitely left.

John Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018. He previously worked at Google and took care of the Google Assistant. Since Google’s voice assistant had pretty good reviews, everyone expected a noticeable change for Siri. So far there has been no real revolution. But who knows, we might have some surprises with future updates.

John Giannandrea is perhaps the great boss of the Titan Project. Doug Field looks after the teams every day. Hundreds of employees are working on it. Staff report to Doug Field, who reports to John Giannandrea himself.

The Titan project initially aimed to create an autonomous electric car that could compete with Tesla models. But the situation has changed since then. Apple seems to be more interested in autonomous driving that could be sold to different manufacturers.