Adobe Lightroom for Mac M1 has been updated

Adobe offers version 4.1 of its Lightroom application with support for Macs equipped with the M1 chip. It is the first application in the group to support Apple Silicon Macs. Photoshop and the others will follow over the weeks / months.

As you’d expect, an optimized version of Lightroom for Mac M1 is a performance plus. For example, exporting photos is faster. This is great when you need to process hundreds of photos at once. So far, the Adobe tool ran on M1 Macs with Apple’s Rosetta 2. The Intel version (x86) was executed on this emulation level.

Adobe notes that this is an early version of Lightroom on Mac M1. Future updates will further improve performance. Adobe also offers the new version on Windows computers with an ARM chip. They are few to this day.

Lightroom for Mac M1 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store or Adobe’s Creative Cloud utility.

By the way, Adobe states on its blog that Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Adobe Camera Raw work well with Rosetta 2 so far. However, users with a Mac M1 can rest assured that they will be entitled to a native version once it’s ready. In addition, the versions for Intel Macs will continue to be updated.