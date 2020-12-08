the European 6G project led by Nokia

A European consortium is mobilizing on an issue that is already at the center of debates in the world of new technologies: 6G. Hexa-X is the name of the Nokia-led project that aims to make it possible to conduct research on 6G and bring the first elements of standardization, even though 5G is still in its infancy. stammering.

Hexa-X: a 100% European project

Other players around the world have also looked at the 6G issue. This is the case with Samsung, for example, which claims that this technology could be available by 2028. Experts from the South Korean manufacturer believe that 6G will enable a real technological revolution. Beyond ever faster speeds, with 6G we could access technologies that were previously very little developed. At the European level, Nokia takes the lead with Hexa-X.

This project is carried out in cooperation with the European Commission. Hexa-X is a consortium that brings together several European companies and research laboratories on a single topic: 6G. The official start of the project is planned for January 2021 and should logically last two and a half years. Indeed, this is the first official European initiative to research 6G.

The members of the consortium come from different sectors. In particular, we find providers of telecommunications networks such as Orange, providers of communication services, other companies in vertical sectors, providers of technologies, but also European communication research institutes such as the Carlos III University of Madrid. . A cross-industry collaboration that should enable competencies to be bundled. We believe that the European Union is trying to take the lead.

6G, a kind of sixth sense?

Peter Vetter, Head of Access and Devices Research at Nokia Bell Labs, explains: “At the age of 6G, I have no doubt that we will see applications that connect people to machines. 6G could then become a kind of sixth sense that intuitively understands our intentions. A way to make our interactions with the physical world more efficient and to anticipate our needs in order to improve our productivity. Hexa-X will be paramount. “

For its part, China has already put its first 6G satellite into orbit. Technology that should be 100 times faster than 5G. On November 6, 2020, the Chinese sent a new generation satellite into space, the goal of which is to study data exchange using a network whose frequency reaches terahertz in a space environment. The aim of this first experiment is to test the communication between a satellite and the terrestrial ground. A way to shorten the transmission time between space and earth, but also to improve the internet coverage on our planet, especially in white areas.