OnlyFans is expected to generate $ 2 billion in sales this year

The OnlyFans platform, which presents itself as an online service for hosting photo and video content that can be accessed by subscription, experienced a real explosion in 2020. To the extent that the company is planning sales of more than $ 2 billion in total, Bloomberg reported this year. An undeniable success that we can understand today.

OnlyFans, the recipe for success

OnlyFans was launched in 2016 and has long been an open secret. The platform is perceived as the “Instagram of Porn” and is divided into two parts: on the one hand, the authors who publish photos and videos (often naked) in a private profile, and on the other hand, the subscribers who pay a monthly package (from 4.20 € to € 42 per month) to access it.

If the service was particularly popular with online sex workers at the beginning, it was largely democratized in 2020. And for good reason, it has benefited from a significant boost in advertising. Tim Stokely, inventor and CEO of OnlyFans, says: “When Beyoncé spoke about us in the remix ‘Savage’ (…), growth really started to accelerate.” This music has more than 58 million tracks on YouTube.

At the same time, Cardi B has helped to raise awareness of OnlyFans. When she released her track “Wap” (299 million views on YouTube), the American rapper used the platform as a new marketing channel by releasing exclusive content from her music video. Together, these two events formed a real glimpse into this once discreet service.

The result was not long in coming: influencers, reality TV candidates, actors, athletes … Hundreds of thousands of public figures from all walks of life and industries now have an account on the platform. Not to mention the anonymous who also want their share of the cake.

A paid formula

And for good reason, having an OnlyFans account is lucrative. Its creator, Tim Stokely, claims that $ 200 million is donated to the platform’s creators every month. In addition, the market leader estimates that its service will generate total sales of $ 2 billion by 2020. The platform keeps 20% of this amount, which translates into total revenue of $ 400 million. In short, everyone is a winner: the creators generate a significant additional salary, the fans can satisfy their curiosity (and their fantasies) and the platform is enriched in the process.

OnlyFans is more popular than ever and now has more than 1 million developers for a total of 85 million users.