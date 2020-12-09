To simplify data management, Azure starts Azure Purview

“To harness the power of data, we must first break down data silos. While this is not a new concept, achieving this goal has been a constant challenge in the history of data and analytics as the ecosystem continues to be complex and heterogeneous, ”argued Julia White, vice president of Microsoft Azure, in a December 3rd 2020 announced the launch of Azure Purview.

Azure Purview is connected to the Microsoft cloud and takes over the control of data silos – important data storage, in this case in petabytes – in different phases. In other words, Azure Purview allows the management of a large volume of data of variable nature to be centralized and automatically listed. The overall goal is to classify and catalog a company’s data, whether it’s stored on a website, in a cloud, in an internal data center, in SaaS applications, or even in Microsoft Power BI. In addition, Azure Purview provides a detailed history for each database and manages access rights. Currently it is only compatible with Azure solutions. From February 2021, it will be with other cloud providers.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, Azure Purview automatically searches for personal identification information. This is a data set that can be used to determine the identity of a natural or legal person. Azure Purview also identifies confidential and non-compliant data and therefore complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It is integrated with Microsoft Information Protection, which means that the rules of the Microsoft 365 Compliance Center are followed. Data protection is one of the central issues from which this project has emerged, as is the inventory of data it is facing increasing its number and treatments.

“We can predict whether the delivery will be disrupted by weather or traffic and resolve this disruption.”

Azure Purview is based on Azure Synapse, a platform that combines data integration, analysis and storage. Azure Synapse is designed to handle databases of heterogeneous formats and from different sources that are sometimes incompatible with each other. The aim is to reduce “data lakes”, a method of mass storage of data that has barely or not at all been transformed and which has been driven by the use of the cloud. By identifying data from different sources, Azure Purview is part of the logical continuation of Azure Synapse.

Azure Synapse was launched a year ago and is currently used by the FedEx delivery service. The company also relied on this technology to create FedEx Surround, a logistics tracking platform that processes 16 million parcels daily, each of which undergoes at least 10 scans, and that intersects other weather and road traffic data to optimize the Deliveries. “When FedEx is shipping valuable shipments around the world, we can often predict if the delivery will be disrupted by weather or traffic and resolve that disruption by receiving the delivery from a different location,” says Sriram Krishnasamy. Vice President, Strategic Programs, FedEx. Previously reserved for specific customers, Azure Synapse is now accessible to all Azure users.

Azure Purview comes from an internal Microsoft project with the goal of reducing the workload of data scientists. The aim is to dedicate oneself to tasks with added value. “The next step is more governance,” said Rohan Kumar, vice president of Microsoft Data Azure at Techcrunch.