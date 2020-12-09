The AirPods Max does not contain a U1 chip for the Ultra Wideband

Apple has decided not to include a U1 chip for the Ultra Wideband in its AirPods Max headset announced yesterday. There is no special mention on the Apple website. For his part, MacRumors said he had confirmation of the absence.

The U1 chip debuted in 2019 with the iPhone 11. Apple then put it in some devices. These include the iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and the HomePod mini. On the other hand, some products don’t have it for an amazing reason. This is the case with the iPhone SE (2020), the Apple Watch SE, the latest iPads, and even the Macs.

The distance between two devices that support Ultra Wideband can be measured accurately by calculating the time it takes for a radio wave to travel between them. The precision is better than that of Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi. It would be nice to have the U1 chip in the AirPods Max, but it has to be done without.

The U1 chip for ultra broadband is used to enhance the AirDrop experience. However, we know that Apple has other projects, particularly with AirTags. Apple’s object trackers have a U1 chip to determine their exact location. This is useful for finding a product.