New funding record for European technology: 34 billion euros

The chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed many technology companies around the world to achieve great results. This applies to video conferencing applications such as Zoom or large online marketplaces such as Amazon, but also several European companies such as Doctolib and Mirakl. According to the State of European Tech report, 2020 will be a year of record funding with 34 billion euros invested in European technology.

European technology is resilient

The report by London-based Atomico Fund, in collaboration with Slush, Orrick and Silicon Valley Bank, states: “This year should be the ultimate test of our endurance as individuals and the resilience of the world. Ecosystem in which we work. In the face of this, Europe has resisted surprisingly. Despite the crisis, Europe is on the verge of a second record year in terms of invested capital. “Evidence of the resilience and adaptation of the technical ecosystem in Europe.

There is one company that stands out. You may never have heard the name, but you may hear it in the next few months. This is Mirakl. The French startup has raised a record € 300 million. It should also be noted that France is the only one of the three largest markets in Europe, along with Germany and the United Kingdom, where investment in the technological ecosystem has progressed with € 4.3 billion. .

Here are some of the other big fundraisers that have taken place in France: Contentsquare with 190 million euros, Sendinblue with 140 million euros, ManoMano with 125 million euros or even Qonto with a fundraising campaign of 104 million euros. ‘Euro. France is now closely behind Germany, but is still a very long way from the UK, the epicenter of European technology with investments of almost € 8 billion in 2020. Paris is still becoming more and more attractive as the years go by. very powerful years in the field of artificial intelligence.

Spotify and Adyen: the first two European decacornes

European technology companies have raised a total of 34 billion euros. Even if it is a record for us, this value remains very low compared to the level in North America with 117 billion euros invested this year or even compared to Asia with and in Asia 61 billion euros of investments. Mega deals over 250 million euros are still quite rare in Europe and that makes the difference.

2020 is also the year of the unicorns. 18 European startups have joined this very closed circle this year. On the side of young French shoots, we find Dataiku and Mirakl in particular. Today, 208 European technology companies are worth at least one billion euros. Also note the development of Spotify and Adyen. These two companies have moved from unicorn status to decacorne status with a valuation of more than 10 billion euros. Europe has its first two technological titans.