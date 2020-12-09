Apple Fitness + has been in the works for years (and other details)

Apple Fitness + will be available on December 14th. Prior to his arrival, Jay Blahnik, head of fitness technology at Apple, interviewed WSJ Magazine to share details.

The CEO explains that Apple Fitness + has been in the works for more than five years. Apple has therefore not waited for the Covid-19 health crisis to offer exercise at home. Exercise plays an important role in the Apple Watch, according to Jay Blahnik, and that will continue with the new service.

Apple Fitness + brings together 21 sports coaches covering 10 different activities. All of these trainers have been searched for intensively. At least that’s what Jay Blahnik assures us.

It’s also a matter of syncing with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and / or Apple Watch. This way you can see the progress in real time. “Measurements are motivation. You respond to things the trainer says and things you do. We believe this makes the course a lot more intense than just making content available elsewhere, ”says the manager.

Another promise lies in the recommendation engine for sports activities, which is touted as effective. Users get suggestions based on what they’ve already done. You are also invited to test other activities. In addition, most exercises do not require special equipment.

Apple Fitness + will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US on December 14th. Its pricing is $ 9.99 / month or $ 79.99 / year. There is currently no date for France.