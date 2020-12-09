The terrorist would have radicalized on YouTube

According to a recently published 792-page New Zealand report on the March 2019 attack, the Christchurch terrorist radicalized on YouTube. The government seems determined to make this known. Social radicalization is a real social problem and New Zealand intends to overcome it.

Was the idea of ​​an attack in Christchurch born thanks to algorithms?

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister, said: “It is particularly noteworthy that the terrorist testified that he was not a frequent user of far-right websites, but that YouTube was an important source of information and inspiration. This is one point that I would like clarification from YouTube executives. “

It must be recognized that this is not the first time YouTube has been directly associated with an issue of radicalization and with content that is believed to be linked to “white supremacism”. However, in 2017, the video’s social network tried to stop the search for terrorist videos using de-radicalization videos. Error. There’s a real debate today about whether the YouTube algorithm will drive users to more extreme opinions over time.

Some researchers argue that setting up an algorithmic model to keep users “content-bound” may, in part, be the cause of radicalization. This is clearly not the opinion of Alex Joseph, spokesman for YouTube. He says: “YouTube has made significant strides in the fight against hate speech since the Christchurch attack in 2019. The social network has strengthened its combat policy and changed its recommendation system.”

Social media probably played a role

According to the report, the terrorist emailed Parliament, the Prime Minister’s office and the media eight minutes before the start of his attack. A message was also posted on 8chan, a discussion forum where a lot of content related to white supremacism has already been discovered. This message contained a link to a Facebook page where internet users could come across this famous live stream of the attack.

A 17 minute video was uploaded to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. The report claims that YouTube was the Sagittarius’ most widely used social network before his attack. Prior to the attacks, he had modified his firearms mainly through tutorials hosted on YouTube. He had also gone to Facebook to discuss Adolph Hitler’s Mein Kampf in a group called The Lads Society Season Two. In short, the report clearly shows that social networks likely helped the man take action.