SpaceX Receives $ 886 Million from FCC for Starlink

SpaceX receives $ 886 million from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US agency responsible for regulating telecommunications, radio, television, and Internet content. This award is part of a project to create a quality network for rural areas in the United States called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

642,925 homes and businesses in 35 states

In fact, millions of Americans still do not have access to high-speed internet, and this is all the more detrimental to them in 2020 as many services went digital in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the RDOF, Elon Musk’s company will network 642,925 homes and businesses in 35 states through the use of its Starlink constellation, which already has more than 900 satellites in orbit Earth.

In the same category

Shine simplifies entrepreneurship with its all-in-one business start-up offering

For some Americans, a beta version of the network called Better Than Nothing is already available, which at the moment offers more than encouraging feedback. Unlike other services that received funding from the FCC, SpaceX doesn’t need the $ 886 million to provision its network. Ars Technica notes that the company could use that amount to lower the price of its subscription to Starlink, which is currently at $ 99 per month.

The Starlink network has already proven itself with the Indian Hoh tribe. The hotel is located in a remote area of ​​the US state of Washington and has been benefiting from SpaceX’s Internet since this summer. “For eight years I have had the impression that we spooned up the river and almost never managed to reach the reserve via the internet. And SpaceX came out of nowhere and catapulted us into the 21st century. Our young people can take part in online training and video conferencing. Telehealth is no longer a problem, ”said Melvinjohn Ashue, the tribe’s vice president, in a video produced by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

180 suppliers receive money

In total, the FCC has announced a funding of 9.2 billion US dollars over a period of 10 years, which will be shared by 180 bidders in 49 states. Together they must “deliver broadband to more than 5.2 million unserved households and businesses. In addition, 99.7% of these locations will get a broadband connection of at least 100/20 Mbps, the overwhelming majority (over 85%) of which will be on the order of gigabits. “