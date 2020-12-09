Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon announced for Apple Arcade (screenshots + release date)

What a surprise! Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is announced on Apple Arcade. This title is in the lore of the first two Oceanhorn games (the second of which is already on Apple Arcade). Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon differs from its predecessors in terms of artistic orientation: The polished 3D gives way to a 16-bit pixel art style. On a very personal level, you really find this choice of design a lot more interesting than the original proposal (a bit more boring). Another notable difference: originally an action adventure game, this Oceanhorn now faces the dungeon crawler and offers the possibility to play in co-op mode for up to 4 players!

In terms of history, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a spin-off of the first two parts that takes place 200 years after the events of Oceanhorn Uncharted Seas. The Kingdom of Arcadia is now divided, but you may have the option to recreate what was undone with the Paradigm Hourglass found in Chronos Dungeon. The game is slated to be released on January 6, 2021. Really promising.