AirPods Max: Prices on eBay are already rising to over $ 1000

Have you noticed that the official price for AirPods Max has already been misused a bit? So take a chair and take a deep breath: AirPods Max headsets are (already) available for around $ 1,000 on eBay or a lot more (up to $ 1,400 for a blue model). The phenomenon is not new, but it reaches a limit here as the delivery times have already been postponed to January on the Apple website. The excitement therefore seems very real, but there’s also a good chance that starting stocks are quite limited given the pricing positioning, which would explain the availability restrictions. The fact that the start is so close to Christmas also makes it easier.

If the heart (and wallet) tells you so, the AirPods Max can be ordered on the Apple website for 629 euros.