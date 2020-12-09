Deutsche Post is digitizing its postage: letters can also be franked using smartphones – the economy

In the future, anyone who wants to send a letter will be able to grab a smartphone and use the app. As the Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn announced on Wednesday, a “mobile postage stamp” will be launched. Customers can book postage in the “Post & DHL” application and receive a code consisting of numbers and letters.

You will write this code with a pen on an envelope that Swiss Post will recognize as paid on a later postal route. There is no extra charge – you pay what the postage costs, such as 80 cents for a standard letter. The service is valid only for Germany. Payment is made via PayPal.

“Digitization is playing an increasingly important role in the mail and parcel sector – not as a substitute for physical communication, but as a complement,” explained Tobias Meyer, responsible member of the Group’s Board of Directors.

The mobile postage stamp replaces the previous postage from mobile phones, which was introduced in 2008 and has now been discontinued. Here you can book postage via SMS, but a surcharge of 39 cents was charged. The company did not provide any data on the use of postage from mobile phones.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“Postage for a mobile phone was very popular with customers, although not everyone knew about the service,” said a post office spokesman. He is convinced that the successor product will be well received, “because it serves the same purpose as postage on a mobile phone, but it is easier for our customers to use it because it is built into the application.”

As a former state monopoly, Deutsche Post is still by far the number one in the postal market. Although the market is shrinking by two to three percent year after year due to digitization, it is still lucrative.

Little enthusiasm among postage stamp experts

According to the Federal Network Agency, 14.2 billion postal items were sent in Germany in 2019, the vast majority of which were advertising and other postal items. According to information, the German postal market had a turnover of 8.2 billion euros in 2019, of which 7 billion euros came from Deutsche Post. Competitors like Postcon and Pin share the rest. These companies are aimed at business customers. They don’t have a mail application like Deutsche Post.

There is little enthusiasm among postal stamp experts for postal items made with this new technology – after all, they are often primarily interested in motifs on stamps that represent a historical part of the region, or on a topic such as the representation of the Railways on postage stamps.

The handwritten postal code on the envelope is, of course, a completely different, much more sober type of franking, said Torsten Berndt, editor-in-chief of the Deutsche Briefmarkenzeitung. However, the philatelist notes: “From the point of view of postal history, postage for mobile phones and now also for mobile postage is interesting because it embodies a new era in letter handling.” Postage Have a collection. (DPA)