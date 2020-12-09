Baidu is testing its robot axis without a safety driver in Beijing

Baidu has just received permission to test its autonomous taxis with no security drivers on the streets of Beijing. A first for the Chinese capital.

Vehicles meet the requirements of Beijing

The company has been testing its robot axis in China since 2018, but the operators were on board in case of a problem. From now on, five of his vehicles in Beijing can circulate completely autonomously. To get approval from the authorities, they had to travel more than 30,000 kilometers on public roads before taking a closed-circuit test.

If there is no driver on board the vehicles, a security guard can take control of the system at any time via Baidu’s 5G remote driving service. The latter combines intelligent transportation systems and a high-speed 5G network to allow human operators to act quickly when needed. The robotaxis are in fact equipped with the autonomous pilot system based on Artificial Intelligence from Apollo, which has already proven itself by transporting more than 100,000 passengers through 27 cities around the world.

Baidu states that this new phase of testing will allow it “to gradually reduce human intervention in test vehicles and ultimately remove vehicle safety drivers from their autonomous vehicle tests.” It is therefore a critical step in achieving its ultimate goal: developing a real robotic taxi business. On a larger scale, this also means a step towards the commercialization of autonomous driving systems.

A booming sector in China

The sector of autonomous vehicles and robot axes is booming in China. Baidu’s announcement comes just a week after AutoX, a company backed by giant Alibaba, announced that it would be using a fleet of autonomous vehicles on the streets of Shenzhen, a historic first in the country. Didi Chuxing presented a brand new autonomous taxi in November and plans to use around 1 million driverless taxis by 2030.

In the US, the trend is not so good: after many difficulties, Uber has finally decided to sell its autonomous car division to the startup Aurora.