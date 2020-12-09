COVID-19: New Zealand launches contact tracking app based on Apple and Google APIs

Like many other countries in the world, New Zealand has seen its ups and downs in the fight against the coronavirus. The pandemic is recovering in the country again, but this time the Ministry of Health has a new tool, a contact tracking app based on APIs from Apple and Google. The app will be available in the New Zealand App Store on December 10th. In order to suppress suspicions or conspiracy theories, the source code of the app will even be released this Friday, December 11th.

Chris Hipkins, COVID-19 Minister of Management, says in Zdnet columns that efforts must continue: “Kiwis deserve a summer break this year more than ever, but we cannot distract from the ball.” . For information, we would like to remind you that France has waived Apple APIs for its TousAntiCovid app, which de facto prohibits any form of interoperability between the French app and other contact apps. -European traceability.