Apple will be stricter on tracking in 2021

Beginning in 2021, Apple will announce that applications that users follow can be removed without their consent. Certain applications are therefore disappearing from the App Store, which increases the privacy of iPhone users. All of this will shake up an advertising industry that has been on the alert since the iOS 14 launch. This is especially true for Facebook.

No more tracking without consent

With a slight delay, Apple will introduce new rules for the privacy and data protection of its users from 2021. In the past, application developers and other advertisers have often used advertiser identifiers or a code of numbers and letters that are specific to each device Apple sells. Next year, the iPhone operating system update will require developers and app makers to request permission to access a user’s IDFA through a specific process. This novelty is likely to significantly reduce the profitability of targeted advertising. In fact, many users might choose to opt out of this ad targeting.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in a speech at a European privacy conference: “Some players in the advertising industry are pushing against these efforts, claiming that ATT will damage their business model. The industry will adapt, as was possible when we started our first preventative measures against unannounced follow-up. “

Apple will offer the “Oblivious” protocol developed by Cloudflare

As The Verge notes, Cloudflare worked with Apple to develop a new protocol to protect user data. This protocol, known as Oblivious DNS over HTTPS, aims to anonymize the information sent even before a website that a user is accessing can access it.

The protocol soon to be used by Apple will work thanks to the introduction of a proxy server between the device and the DNS server. This anonymizes user data. An additional level of security is also introduced by the ODoh part “DNS over HTTPS” (DOH) of the protocol. Indeed, DOH has been an existing standard for several years. It uses encryption to ensure that only the DNS server can read user requests. This standard then makes it impossible to identify the source of the request and its content.

Even if it is difficult to remain completely anonymous online today, these new features from Apple allow the user a little more privacy. However, we don’t currently have a date for this new protocol to come into effect, so developers will have a little more time to customize and update their applications already available in the App Store. Otherwise, the Chinese situation could arise again. Remember that on the App Store in this geographic area, 47,000 applications were deleted by the Cupertino company.