WhatsApp criticizes new data protection rules in the App Store

WhatsApp doesn’t like Apple’s new requirement to display app privacy data in the App Store. The news belonging to Facebook speaks of an anti-competitive practice. The reason ? iMessage is pre-installed and does not display the relevant data.

“We believe that the labels between Apple’s apps and third-party apps should be consistent and should reflect the strict measures that apps can take to protect people’s private data,” WhatsApp told Axios. “While providing information that is easy to read for people is a good place to start, we think it’s important that people can compare these nutrition labels on the apps they download to the pre-installed apps like iMessage.” In fact, iMessage doesn’t have anything special to display as the application isn’t from the App Store.

WhatsApp sent the information to Apple on Monday. All developers have had to do this since December 8th. However, when it comes to messaging, Apple leaves out key points that could put users at ease before downloading an application. “Apple’s model does not address the limits of how applications can protect sensitive information. While WhatsApp can’t see the messages or the exact location of people, we have to use the same big labels as the apps that do, ”the platform says.

Privacy labels to be displayed in the App Store

As a reminder, these app store labels must help users before downloading an application. You can see what an app is doing, collect, and more. Here is the information Apple is requesting from developers:

Personal information (name, email address, phone number, postal address, etc.) Health and physical activity (medical information, etc.) Financial information (bank information, salaries, etc.) Location (exact location or approximate location) Sensitive information (sexual orientation, disability , Religion, etc.) Contacts Contents (access to photos, messages, photos, videos, history, shopping list, etc.) Device usage (number of recorded interactions) View diagnostics (iPhone crashes, etc.)