A professional application that will make it easy to record your screen!

Almost all companies and the way they work have changed for almost a year. Remote, video conferencing, integration of tools such as zoom, more intensive e-mail exchanges … Most communications have become virtual and sometimes their fluidity is not always obvious. Connection problem, faulty screen …

Berrycast is an application (and a Chrome extension) that allows you to take video screenshots and eliminate such poor communication! This application is an alternative to tools like Vidyard, Loom, and in general all sites, extensions and applications that can be used to record a screen.

Berrycast makes it easy to present tutorials, create internal presentations, create relevant online videos, and even answer questions directly on video! This way everyone has the same information in a precise and clear way.

A tool that streamlines communication

To start recording a screen, immediately after downloading the tool, click on the left side where the BerryCast record button is located. The tool asks if you want to record the entire screen or just a specific area. A 3 second countdown will appear on the screen before recording begins.

In addition to recording the screen, BerryCast lets you record your webcam and an audio track from the microphone. When registration is complete, simply click the “Done” button. The recording is downloaded and can be emailed directly to colleagues and clients. It is also possible to send a unique, password-protected link to access the recording.

All saved and received recordings are available in Berrycast under the tab “My Videos”.

Berrycast is a paid tool that starts at $ 59 for life, instead of $ 720. For this price, all features are included, 5 people can use the tool, and the video storage is unlimited. If more users need to use the tool, other options are available!

