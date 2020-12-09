Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, is launching a new “green” challenge, Efforce

Finally, it is said Steve Wozniak is back in business. The brilliant Apple co-founder (with Steve Jobs) and inventor of Apple 1 & 11 announces the founding of the startup Efforce. This new project aims to improve the carbon footprint of companies. Efforce is indeed a blockchain platform that will even have a virtual token called WOZX! Companies can use Efforce to finance their “green” projects without having to go through traditional investment channels (the famous round tables for funding funds).

In addition, you need to know more about it.

The companies involved in Efforce will receive an energy credit that corresponds to the calculation of the savings made by moving to a more ecological model. Part of the exchange between “Efforce” members is carried out in virtual WOZX tokens (blockchain). We don’t yet know exactly how this blockchain relates to the various projects funded by the startup.