Apple Pay: Banque Palatine and the Sodexo Restaurant Pass will be added to the list

Of course, our colleagues from iGen really have the eye. After ING and BforBank on Tuesday, December 8th, Apple Pay is coming soon to the online bank Palatine. At the moment the service is not yet operational, but the mention of Apple Pay is already clearly visible in the settings of the bank’s app, which means that availability is likely to be imminent. Apple Pay has also been managing the Sodexo Restaurant Pass as of yesterday, which will undoubtedly be good news for tens of thousands of professionals. For once, Android was a little early: Remote payment (and via smartphone) had already been available on the little green robot for almost a month. Finally, it should be noted that all restaurant ticketing services in France are now compatible with Apple Pay (Ticket Restaurant Edenred, UpDéjeuner and Apetiz).

