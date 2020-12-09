The EU calls on the most important platforms to present the ranking of the search results in detail

A week before the official unveiling of the long-awaited digital services law, the Commission published its transparency guidelines in the Official Journal. These are part of Europe’s digital strategy, whose technology initiatives must now be systematically understood. The European dynamic for a fairer, safer and more innovative market and a more digital society is indeed broken down into a myriad of industries, from the Citizens Action Plan to Ensure Democracy to the strategy for data management, including the market. Uniquely digital.

In this ecosystem that the European Union is trying to shape, online platforms are one of the most superfluous topics. In particular, they will be regulated by the future digital services law, which could require stronger regulation of online hatred as it could introduce a number of obligations and bans to ensure competition and innovation in the European area. Some of the restrictions that could be imposed on GAFAM include, for example, the obligation to share data with competing companies or the ban on pre-installing applications from large platforms on smartphones. Much is at stake for the European market, as Google alone concentrates more than 90% of the world’s searches performed on the internet, while YouTube is used far more than the television, with more than a billion hours of videos viewed online.

In the same category

Apple will be stricter on tracking in 2021

In the same idea of ​​providing a transparent and ethical economy and environment to European citizens, the guidelines published on December 8th require that large web companies define the main parameters that determine the ranking of search results.

They should make it possible, in accordance with the regulations of the European Commission, to improve the presentation of products and services for all users by ensuring that search engines and platforms such as Google or Amazon do not determine their displayed results. arbitrary as many cases have suggested in the past. Google would therefore give more prominence to the results of its shopping tab, just like Amazon, which would use the data from third parties using its services for the benefit of its own products.

Recommend without imposing

In contrast to the future law on digital services, these directives are not legally binding, but should be applied by the Member States as far as possible in accordance with European legislation. With that in mind, we can say that they only aim to ensure the application of pre-existing legislation such as Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 2019/1150 of the European Parliament and of the Council in order to promote fairness and transparency for companies providing online intermediation services use. Nothing new, but a call to order platforms and a strong signal to the European population: the EU wants to ensure compliance with the principle of transparency and guarantee an ethical, transparent digital ecosystem that guarantees the rights of consumers and businesses.

In this regulation from 2019 we could already read the concerns of the EU regarding these brokerage services or large platforms such as Cdiscount, Amazon or Google Shopping. We also read the problem of online search engines, important sources of traffic for companies offering goods or services to consumers through websites. There is no doubt that the rankings of websites by online search engine providers – including websites through which companies sell their goods and services – has a significant impact on consumer choice. These platforms and search engines can thus determine the economic success of these companies, which is why they have to be regulated.

A critical context that gives priority to technology

In this context and in the urgent need to give greater consideration to online content that arose in connection with the Covid-19 crisis, the EU reiterates its demands on platforms and engines. the research. Indeed, one of the effects of the crisis on businesses – along with record unemployment and mass standstills – has been the dramatic increase in the use of digital technologies. Many businesses and services are now based on their online offerings limited by physical action in their area. A large proportion of citizens have become accustomed to using applications for services such as grocery, grocery delivery, e-commerce, and even video conferencing. More than 1 million EU companies already offer goods and services via online platforms, and more than 50% of SMEs sell across borders via these platforms.

This invitation to transparency is therefore aimed at the brokers of companies, goods and services in Europe: Search engine providers such as large platforms and the search engines themselves. They have to set their content ranking algorithms taking into account criteria such as differences depending on the device used, area, number explain the integrated services or the integration of content in detail. ‘other search engines.

Ask to explain the algorithms in clear language

The remuneration of these search engines and platforms should also be examined: they are sometimes important parameters for explaining content rankings. Search engines should describe the links between paid results and how they appear in the results. Since remuneration is not the only influencing criterion, the guidelines published by the Commission generally require the companies concerned to explain all the factors taken into account by their algorithms. Everything has to be written in clear language to be understandable for everyone.

“These guidelines set the standard for the transparency of algorithmic rankings and increase the fairness in the economy of online platforms, promote the innovation and well-being of millions of Europeans,” said Margrethe Vestager, EU Executive Vice-President for Digital Affairs.